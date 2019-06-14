Baby dies weeks after being cut from mother’s womb

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – A baby has died weeks after he was cut from his mother’s womb.

The family of Yovanny Jaciel Lopez says the infant died Friday due to a severe brain injury.

He had been in intensive care since April after his mother was killed in Chicago.

The family released a photo last month showing the boy’s father holding him. They say at that time the baby opened his eyes.

Police believe the mother was lured to a home for free baby clothes – instead she was strangled and her unborn baby cut from her womb.

Her body was found weeks later in a garbage can.

Three people face charges in the murder.

