‘Baby Trump’ balloon gets permit for July 4th DC event

(CNN) – “Baby Trump” is going to crash the president’s Fourth of July bash.
The infamous 20-foot-tall balloon depicting the president as a baby in diapers will be hanging around Washington on Thursday during Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event.
The National Park service issued a permit to the group behind the balloon- Code Pink- to display it on the National mall.
However, there’s one hiccup ‘Baby Trump’ organizers are dealing with.
They don’t have permission to fill the balloon with helium-only cold air is approved.
