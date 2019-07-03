‘Baby Trump’ balloon gets permit for July 4th DC event

An inflatable Baby Trump balloon towers over protestors during a rally Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. A large group was protesting against President Donald Trump was rallying near where Trump was announcing his re-election campaign. President Trump is being trolled by an angry diaper-clad caricature armed with a cell phone. It’s Baby Trump, the blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president. The balloon has been cloned multiples times over and become something of a celebrity _ for at least one slice of the U.S. electorate. He’s also emerged as a rallying point for supporters of the president who see the blimp as evidence of just how over-the-top the opposition has become.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(CNN) – “Baby Trump” is going to crash the president’s Fourth of July bash.

The infamous 20-foot-tall balloon depicting the president as a baby in diapers will be hanging around Washington on Thursday during Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event.

The National Park service issued a permit to the group behind the balloon- Code Pink- to display it on the National mall.

However, there’s one hiccup ‘Baby Trump’ organizers are dealing with.

They don’t have permission to fill the balloon with helium-only cold air is approved.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

