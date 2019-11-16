Cameras capture school bus DUI crash

(KGW) — A school bus driver was arrested for DUI after he crashed a bus with 10 children aboard Wednesday morning near Forest Grove, Oregon.

No one was injured, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan C. Gates of Hillsboro, appeared to be impaired and was arrested for a DUII-controlled substance. He was taken to the Washington County Jail, where he was issued a citation and released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor in the crash but did not elaborate on what kind of substance was involved.

Video from inside the bus shows some of the children bouncing in their seats after the bus veers off the road. Some of the children fell into the aisle.

