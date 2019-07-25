DC transit officer indicted on federal civil rights charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a former transit police officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on federal civil rights charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington says Thursday 45-year-old Andra Vance used unreasonable force while employed as a police officer for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Prosecutors say Vance was on duty with the Metro Transit Police Department in February 2018 and assaulted someone by striking them on the head multiple times with a baton. They say Vance then used the baton to choke the person.

Officials said the police department conducted an immediate review of the force and suspended Vance before notifying prosecutors. If convicted, Vance faces up to 10 years in prison.

A telephone number listed for Vance in public records was not in service Thursday.