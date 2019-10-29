Deadly fire traps young brothers

(WDIV/NBC News) – Two young boys are dead after a fire ripped through their Grosse Point, Michigan home.

The boys, 9 and 11 years old, were trapped when flames erupted Monday morning.

The boys’ mother was running errands, and their father was away on his first day on a job. The boys went to an upstairs room of the home when the fire started. That is where they died. 

“I was sound asleep and I hear all this breaking glass and screaming,” a neighbor said.

It’s believed the boys called their mother, who rushed back home but couldn’t get inside.

