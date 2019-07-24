Forever 21 sent Atkins diet bars in some plus-sized orders

(CNN) – Some people who bought plus-size clothing from Forever21 say they felt body-shamed by free diet bars included with their order.

Several shoppers from the retailer took to social media to complain about Atkins diet bars that came in their packages after ordering plus-sized items online.

The company says it sometimes includes free samples with online orders, and in this case, the bars were included across all categories and sizes.

Forever21 apologized and called it an oversight, adding that the samples have been removed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.