Free tacos at Taco Bell today!

(CNN) – If you love tacos, you can get one free from Taco Bell Tuesday.

Thanks to the Mexican fast food chain’s “NBA Steal a Taco” Giveaway you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or you can order anytime Tuesday on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals.

They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.

