Jim Beam warehouse catches fire in Kentucky

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are fighting to extinguish a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Kentucky.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses at the facility caught fire late Tuesday. Crews were still attempting to get the fire under control early Wednesday.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze. A nearby road has been shut down.

