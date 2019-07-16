Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson applauds efforts addressing asylum loopholes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson is applauding the work of the Trump administration on its effort to close what he calls asylum loopholes.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security issued a third country asylum rule to enhance the integrity of the asylum process. The ‘third country asylum rule‘ closes a loophole within the current immigration law that has led to false asylum claims.

“One of the root causes of our current immigration crisis is the sharp increase in fraudulent asylum claims at the southern border. With this influx, resources reserved for those truly seeking asylum have been strained, and our immigration laws have been ignored. I have been on the forefront of this issue since coming to Congress, and I am proud to stand with the Trump administration in their efforts to prevent fraud and abuse in the asylum system’ said Congressman Johnson.

Last month, Johnson introduced legislation addressing lapses in asylum laws by allowing the Department of Homeland Security to remove asylum seekers to safe third countries where they can have access to a full and fair procedure to determine a claim for asylum.

