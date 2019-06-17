Mom claims 11-year-old son attempted suicide after bullying by teachers

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – A child’s life is forever changed after he tried to take his own life due to bullying.

Jamari Dent tried to hang himself last February.

Photo shows him in a hospital bed unable to breathe on his own with permanent brain damage.

A fourth grader and special needs student at Bronzeville’s Woodson Elementary School, his mother says Dent suffered constant insults and even physical abuse.

He’d already switched schools once and was asking to do so again.

“They were causing the bullying. It started with the teachers what went on with my son. There is no reason my son should be lying in a hospital bed. I asked for help. And I never get it. I never get it,” said Tierra Black the mother.

Her case is one of three civil cases against CPS represented by Attorney Michael Oppenheimer, including a second case against Woodson which resulted in a teacher pleading guilty to criminal battery charges after dragging a special needs student down the stairs in 2016.

Oppenheimer says he plans to file an all-encompassing federal lawsuit against the school district.

“I’m calling on Kim Foxx to do a full investigation, a criminal investigation on these principals who’ve already been placed on notices as to what’s going on and not doing anything and to the teachers, who are criminally liable for causing these problems and not fixing them,” said Oppenheimer.

Also standing up today was Anthony Townsend and his 7-year-old son Zacharion.

A second grader at Horizon Science Academy, his father says between January and April of this year the boy was being harassed by his own teachers.

Horizon is not a CPS school and no lawsuit has been filed in that case.

“They placed him at a desk with his back facing the rest of the classroom, facing the wall, in between a file cabinet and a row of lockers,” said Townsend.

