New body camera footage released in deadly Tempe shooting

(KPNX/NBC News)- Newly released body camera footage shows the moments that followed the fatal shooting of a teenage burglary suspect.

Tempe Police Department released the video among a slew of other documents, 911 calls and personnel files on the officer involved in the incident, Joseph Jaen.

Jaen’s internal affairs file includes 19 incidents, not including the investigation into the shooting of Antonio Arce.

Among those incidents, five are citations. One is the excessive force complaint. Others range from a complaint against Jaen for spilling water on his company laptop to a school bus driver reporting he drove past a school bus while its stop arm was down and red lights were flashing.

The case file includes 15 commendations and awards, including several citizens writing in to the police department to praise Jaen’s behavior.

In 2019, however, Jaen responded to a vehicle break-in that ultimately concluded in a pursuit and shooting death of 14-year-old Antonio Arce.

The shooting death sparked protests throughout the community and an ongoing lawsuit from Arce’s family.

