Rare blue lobster turns up at Cape Cod restaurant

CAPE COD, Mass. (WCMH) — A seafood restaurant in Massachusetts was surprised when a rare lobster turned up out of the blue.

Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar recently posted a photo of the rare find.

Well looky here—a BLUE lobster 😮! (Only 1 in every 2 million is blue!) This was brought into us after being caught in the Atlantic. Stop in to see it in person! Posted by Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar on Saturday, June 8, 2019

According to the University of Maine, an estimated one in two million lobsters have the bright blue coloring. The coloration is due to a genetic defect that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a protein that gives it the color.

Rare as it is, a blue lobster isn’t the rarest lobster.

Most lobsters only turn red after they are cooked. The odds of finding a live red lobster are one in 30 million.

More rare yet are yellow lobsters, calico lobsters, split-colored lobsters and albino lobsters.

The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million.

As for the blue lobster that turned up at Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, owner Nathan Nickerson says he plans to donate it to an aquarium.

---

