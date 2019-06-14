Rare blue lobster turns up at Cape Cod restaurant
CAPE COD, Mass. (WCMH) — A seafood restaurant in Massachusetts was surprised when a rare lobster turned up out of the blue.
Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar recently posted a photo of the rare find.
According to the University of Maine, an estimated one in two million lobsters have the bright blue coloring. The coloration is due to a genetic defect that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a protein that gives it the color.
Rare as it is, a blue lobster isn’t the rarest lobster.
Most lobsters only turn red after they are cooked. The odds of finding a live red lobster are one in 30 million.
More rare yet are yellow lobsters, calico lobsters, split-colored lobsters and albino lobsters.
The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million.
As for the blue lobster that turned up at Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, owner Nathan Nickerson says he plans to donate it to an aquarium.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
