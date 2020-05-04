Stay at home orders lead to surge in calls from those with anxiety and depression, local officials say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As we continue to stay at home, mental health professionals are seeing an increase in people seeking help.

Executive Director and Counselor with The Family Tree, Marie Collins, says, “When he (the governor) extended it, there was a huge letdown. You see people go into a little bit of a depression initially.”

The COVID-19 stay-at-home order was extended because Governor Edwards said Louisiana has not met the criteria for phase one of reopening.

According to Collins, there has been a spike in calls in people seeking additional resources and help.

“It’s very important to reach out, normalize it. The more you talk about it, the more feelings begin to dissipate because they are not being stuck inside you,” Collins explains.

She says, during the pandemic, frustration is normal.

However, it’s important for people to find ways to deal with that frustration.

“Lower expectations, we are not going to immediately opening everything up and all back to normal. Begin to look at what you can control. Control the controllable. What can you control about your life,” adds Collins.

Louisiana has set up a COVID-19 hotline. Call 1-866-310-7977 if you need to speak to a counselor.

Additional self help resources:

The Family Tree

Louisiana Department of Health