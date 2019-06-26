Summer camp tragedy: Falling tree kills Girl Scout

(WTHR/NBC News) – An 11-year-old Girl Scout was killed and three others were seriously injured when their group was struck by a falling tree at an Indiana camp Monday.

Police have identified the Girl Scout who died as 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer from Jasper, Indiana.

According to police, the tree pinned the victims to the ground, seriously injuring three people and fatally injuring the Girl Scout.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said the victims were hiking when the incident happened.

“They’re Girl Scouts. They were just there to have fun,” Sheriff Malone said. “It’s a freak accident.”

