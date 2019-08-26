Suspects make off with $4 million in jewelry after robbery

(NBC News) – Police in New York are trying to track down three suspects that made off with about $4 million in jewelry.

Police say the suspects pretended to customers in a diamond district jewelry store and later pulled out guns and tied up employees.

They grabbed jewelry into a duffle bag before running off on foot, the NYPD said. None of the employees were injured.

