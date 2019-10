Pennsylvania police find $100,000 worth of marijuana plants growing in converted backyard swimming pool. (Video:WPXI)

(WPXI)–Police in Franklin Township, Pennsylvania have destroyed an estimated $100,000 worth of marijuana found growing in a backyard swimming pool.

An anonymous tip sent police to the house, where they uncovered the pool full of pot. It took several trucks to remove all of the plants.

Two people have been arrested.

