Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN (WFLA) – An Indiana toddler died Sunday after she fell 150 feet from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Telemundo PR reported the 18-month-old girl was being held by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and made an 11-story down the Freedom of the Seas and landed on concrete.

“(We heard) the screams of the families because we were close,” a witness told the newspaper. “I looked because of the mother’s cry. That tonality, a scream of pain of that nature, does not compare with any other scream.”

The girl was rushed to the hospital at about 4:30 p.m. and died a short time later.

Local investigators plan to review surveillance video and interview passengers who witnessed the incident.

