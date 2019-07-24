Trump: Mueller’s congressional testimony was ‘a great day for me’

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump painted former special counsel Robert Muller’s testimony before Congress as a win on Wednesday, calling it “a great day for me” and brushing off questions about the fact that Mueller did not explicitly clear him of wrongdoing.

“He didn’t have the right to exonerate,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to a fundraiser in West Virginia, despite his repeated prior claims that the report represented “total exoneration.”

“That was something where he totally folded, because he never had the right to exonerate,” said Trump.

Click here for more. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-ahead-special-counsel-testimony-why-didn-t-mueller-investigate-n1033301

