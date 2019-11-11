Turtles with swastikas painted on shells removed from Washington State park

National News
RENTON, Wash. (KCPQ) – Two turtles with swastikas painted on their shells have been removed from Lake Washington at Gene Coulon Park.

According to the Renton Police Department, the turtles will be rehabbed and their shells will be conditioned to remove the paint.

The species of turtles is not native to Lake Washington, so someone had to have put them there, police said.

The disturbing paint job on the non-native turtles prompted a protest at the park Saturday, with people holding posters asking others to respect wildlife.

