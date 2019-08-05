Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock U.S.; 29 killed

(NBC News) – This week begins with overwhelming pain and loss in Texas and Ohio.

Separate gunmen, unleashing a deadly spray of gunfire. Two mass shootings, just hours apart killing at least 29 and wounding more than 50.

The first and deadliest attack was Saturday morning at at Wal-mart in El Paso, packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Shots explode again — this time in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people murdered, included the sister of the alleged gunman.

