U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches 5,000 rockets to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (Fox New/WHNT) – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center breaks a world record by launching five thousand model rockets into the air.

It happened this morning at 8:30 local time, the exact moment of the Apollo 11 launch on this date fifty years ago.

On July 16th, 1969, a Huntsville-designed Saturn V rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral carrying the Apollo 11 crew to the moon.

The previous Guinness World Record was more than forty-two hundred model rockets launched at Teylingen College during a European Space Science Convention in the Netherlands in 2018.

