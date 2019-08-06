Uruguay issues travel warning against Albuquerque, Detroit

FILE – This Aug. 1, 2016 file photo shows the Kimo Theater on historic Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings last weekend killed more than 30 people. The Latin American country also cited this week three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, N.M., Detroit and Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.

The Latin American country also cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.

Albuquerque has garnered national attention in recent years over its high auto theft rates and violent shootings.

Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid U.S. theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities and sporting events.

Albuquerque spokesman Matt Ross said it was absurd for Albuquerque to be cited.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “hate crimes.”