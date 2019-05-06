Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - If you've ever been to the emergency room or a hospital, take a moment to honor some of the most important people who work there.

Today is National Nurses Day!

It's observed every year on May 6th. It's also the first day of National Nurses Week.

The week of tributes ends May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

The idea is to raise awareness of just how important nurses are to our health and well-being.