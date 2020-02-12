9-year-old pleads not guilty to attempted murder in sister’s stabbing

(WESH/NBC NEWS) – A 9-year-old Florida boy has entered a not guilty plea after he was accused of trying to kill his sister.

The Ocala child is accused of attempted murder in the stabbing of his 5-year-old sibling.

Last Wednesday in court, the boy’s attorney said a psychiatric evaluation had been done, but competency evaluations still needed to take place, so she asked the judge for more time.

The stabbing occurred on January 27th.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives said the boy claimed he’d been thinking about killing his sister for two days, and that, “he tried to get it out of his head, but could not.”

