Airbnb reviewing inauguration bookings for hate group members

(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of a mob assault on the U.S. Capitol carried out by rioters from around the country, Airbnb announced Monday it is stepping up its crackdown on users affiliated with hate groups.

“Dating back to the tragic events around Charlottesville in 2017, Airbnb has applied Trust and Safety defenses in order to combat violent and discriminatory hate groups,” the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. “To that end, on an ongoing basis, Airbnb has removed people from the platform associated with violent hate groups in advance of specific events, including taking action ahead of the horrific attack on Congress, by canceling reservations and removing accounts associated with hate group members, including Proud Boys.”

Airbnb took similar action against attendees of the Million MAGA March in November, and the company is now preparing for Inauguration Day with its seven-step “Capitol Safety Plan.”

Airbnb pledges to cross reference the names of people authorities say were responsible for the January 6 insurrection to see if those individuals have Airbnb accounts.

“If the individuals have an Airbnb account, we take action, which includes banning them from using Airbnb,” the company said.

Airbnb will also review current reservations to see if any are connected with hate groups and require U.S. residents to verify their identity before booking.

“We will be communicating to all booking guests to the Capitol Region that if we learn that they or their additional guests are members of hate groups, planning violence or violating our policies or terms of service, we may bring legal action against them,” Airbnb said in the release.

The company has a neighbor support line so Maryland and Washington D.C. residents can bring any reservation problems to their attention.

See the full details of the Airbnb policy on the company’s website.