Another fast food chicken sandwich? Chick-fil-A just rolled out a spicy new option

The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is available nationwide for a limited time (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

(NEXSTAR) – The debate over which fast food chicken sandwich reigns supreme just got a little spicier. Chick-fil-A started serving up a grilled version of its spicy chicken sandwich nationwide on January 25th.

The company says the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich will offer the same flavor profile as other spicy options, but without the bread crumb coating.

“The Grilled Spicy Deluxe features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato,” the company said in a press release. “This new entrée is made to pair perfectly with a packet of the limited-time, cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was created specifically for the new sandwich.”

Chick-fil-A says the sandwich had been in testing for months, receiving positive feedback. This is the first time a limited time entrée has been added to the menu in nearly two years.