Beware! Mold could form if your water pipes broke during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With pipes freezing over, bursting and flooding homes and businesses this past week during extreme winter weather, standing water could make way for mold to form.

Allergist Brian T. Miller discussed some of the risks that come with mold with KXAN on Monday.

He said mold spores can start to erupt within one to two days of having standing water. By days 10 to 12, you’ll start to smell it. And by days 16 to 18, you’ll be able to see the mold, which is usually black.

“The key is now the molds have enough moisture to germinate,” he explained.

If you’re exposed to the mold, you could develop a few symptoms.

“Clinically what we see is sneezing, itching, congestion, drainage, sinus pain and pressure. Some people develop asthma with wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness,” Miller said.

You can remove the mold by using peroxide spray or bleach. He explained the key is drying out the area, and box fans can come in handy for that.

You can find more tips to prevent mold growth online.

