SELMA, Ala. (NBC) – People from across the nation traveled to Selma, Ala. this weekend to retrace the footsteps of the civil rights activists who walked the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965.

The where police brutally attacked hundreds of peaceful marchers, causing 17 people to be hospitalized and dozens more to be treated for injuries.

That attack would later prompt congress to pass the voting rights act.

Saturday, Miesha Age traveled from Florida to Selma to honor her aunt who took part in the “Bloody Sunday” march.

“For me to come back to where she was (emotional pause) is a moment. It’s something you have to take in,” Age said.

Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Dist. 7) said, “It’s never lost on me that I get to walk the halls of Congress because of the sacrifices that were made right here on this bridge.”

Another march over the bridge will be held Sunday.