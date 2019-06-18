Boston school district to give free menstrual supplies

(CNN) – A school district is making menstrual supplies available to its female students at no cost.

According to a survey by feminine hygiene brand “Always,” one in five girls miss school because they don’t have access to tampons or pads.

Boston schools hope to avoid this by making menstrual supplies available at school nurses’ offices in all its schools starting in sixth grade.

After a pilot program, teachers will also be allowed to hand out the products.

New York and Illinois have similar laws requiring schools to supply access to free menstrual supplies in bathrooms.

Boston’s program starts in the fall.