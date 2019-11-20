Brutal horse stabbings under investigation

(WYFF/NBC NEWS) – Concerned North and South Carolina horse owners came together Tuesday night inside a church gymnasium in Landrum amidst a string of brutal horse attacks. Hundreds gathered inside Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church to hear the latest from law enforcement as they try to connect the dots.

According to law enforcement from various agencies, five horses have been attacked, stabbed or shot. The incidents now sprawl across Greenville, Spartanburg and Polk counties.

The first attack was reported on October 31 and involved a horse found standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering multiple cuts.

“I think it’s an ax or a machete,” said horse owner Felicia Hetzman, who attended Tuesday night’s meeting. “Basically a deranged lunatic running around slashing, maiming and killing our horses and who knows what the guy is gonna do next.”

