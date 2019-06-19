Congressman Johnson: Slavery reparations could be unconstitutional

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson says the the idea of slavery reparations could be unconstitutional.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing Wednesday about reparations for slavery.

During his testimony, Johnson said the fair distribution of reparations would be ‘impossible’ and that could also be ‘unconstitutional’.

‘The legal question is the federal government can’t constitutionally provide compensation today to a specific racial group because other members of that group maybe several generations ago were discriminated against and treated inhumanely’ said Rep. Johnson.

House Resolution 40 would create a commission to study reparations.

The hearing took place on Juneteenth, which celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.