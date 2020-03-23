Breaking News
First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Newsfeed Now

Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally

National
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus coverage for 03-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus coverage for 03-23-20"

public reacts to stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "public reacts to stay at home order"

Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus Update for March 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus Update for March 20, 2020"

Alabama Beaches are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama Beaches are closed"

Newsfeed Now: March 19 Coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: March 19 Coronavirus update"
More Newsfeed Now

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — In its boldest effort to protect the U.S. economy from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis.

FILE – In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak. The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS PACKAGE: The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

UNDER LOCKDOWN: In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. It will expire on April 13 unless otherwise noted by the governor. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

INSIDE THE TESTING LAB: AU Health is one of only 3 state labs, plus the CDC, testing COVID-19 samples in the state of Georgia. WJBF’s Ashley Osborne takes us inside.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DISTILLERY SANITIZERS: With hardly any business, Birmingham’s premier distillery is keeping busy. Dread River Distilling Company is recycling alcohol that is typically discarded during the distilling process into sanitizing spray for local businesses running low on cleaning supplies. As per the label, this alcoholis notmeant for consumption. WIAT’s Malique Rankin reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss