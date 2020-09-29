Florida traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 40k people

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A traffic stop in Florida Sunday led to one of the largest drug busts in recent memory for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill nearly 40,000 people.

Deputy Seth Abeln pulled over a Ford Focus on North Central Avenue around 7:40 p.m. after noticing a tail light was out. After Abeln stopped the vehicle, A K-9 was deployed to do a sniff of the car.

Gentry tipped the deputy off to possible drugs, and a search of the car turned up a “staggering” amount of narcotics:

554 grams of heroin

450 grams of cocaine

99.6 grams of fentanyl

975 oxycodone pills

107 Xanax pills

90 vape pens with liquid THC

The street value of the drugs confiscated totaled $120,000. The sheriff’s office is calling it one of the largest drug seizures for their department in recent memory.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Ruben Ramirez-Rivera, was arrested and charged with:

trafficking cocaine

trafficking heroin

trafficking oxycodone

trafficking a controlled substance

possession of opium or a derivative (fentanyl) with intent to sell/deliver

possession of a Schedule III or IV drug with intent to sell/deliver

possession of heroin with intent to sell/deliver

possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver

felony possession of marijuana

possession of a weapon during commission of a first-degree felony

possession of drug equipment

Rivera is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.

“I’m very proud of the work done by the deputies involved in this arrest,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “To take this amount of drugs off the street is a huge accomplishment, and our county is safer because of it.”