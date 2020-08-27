Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters said an eastern turn would again make the storm a looming threat, this time to the densely populated Atlantic Seaboard.

Trees were down and power was out as far north as Arkansas, where remnants of the storm were centered as the once fearsome Category 4 hurricane weakened to a depression after dark.