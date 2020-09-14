Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (WCMH) — The Hobby Lobby chain of stores announced Monday it will raise it’s minimum wage for full-time hourly employees starting next month.

The chain announce the new full-time hourly wage will be set at $17 per hour starting Oct. 1.

The new rate is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green in a press release. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

According to the press release, this is the tenth time the company has raised its minimum wage rate in the last 11 years.

There are currently 920 Hobby Lobby stores throughout the country. The company was founded in 1972.