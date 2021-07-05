Holiday travel increases during Fourth of July weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD)- Americans were out and about this weekend and Louisiana is no different. The TSA says it’s screening more travelers than the same weekend two years ago and AAA says the same about highway travelers.

Back in April, the CDC announced guidance that deemed domestic travel safe for fully vaccinated citizens. Many travelers say relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of vaccinations has them much more comfortable traveling this year than last.

“Everybody is wearing their masks and doing social-distancing,” says Jennifer Smith.

Getting back to a sense of normalcy, many families have been looking forward to a weekend where they can take road trips and book flights again.

Traveler Amalio Jaimes and his family took a road trip from Dallas, TX to Baton Rouge to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend.

Jaimes said, “Last night we got to sit by the riverfront and see fireworks and you know, just the atmosphere and seeing a lot of people out, it was great after the year we just had.”

Many travelers are just happy to be traveling again.

“I like to travel so I have to just take every precaution I can and then just hope everything goes well,” said Justin Clash traveling from Chicago.

Masks are still required at all airports but travelers say they are optimistic about moving forward.