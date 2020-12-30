The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Incoming, outgoing flights resume at Dallas airports after ground stop

National

by: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. American Airlines is expanding at its most profitable airport, opening 15 new gates at Dallas-Fort Worth International. American said the gates that opened Friday, May 2, 2019, in Terminal E will let it add more than 100 daily flights on its American Eagle affiliate. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

DALLAS (KXAN/KXAS) — DFW International Airport was shut down temporarily for all incoming and outgoing flights Wednesday, but has since resumed operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stop and delay was happening for a number of reasons, which include thunderstorms and the coronavirus, NBC 5 reports. The Regional Air Traffic Control center was being sanitized, which was another reason, an FAA spokesperson said.

“An air traffic control center employs over 400 air traffic controllers, who work on rotating shifts to cover traffic. The controllers at ZFW are standing by for cleaning to complete, and the ground stop will be lifted once it is, which can happen at any time,” an FAA spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

“At the request of the FAA, there is currently a ground stop in place. Please be sure to stay in touch with your airline for any updates regarding your flight,” DFW Airport tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

NBC 5 said a viewer on a flight at the airport was heading to Fort Lauderdale when the ground stop was implemented. The pilot said the Control Tower wasn’t operating due to COVID-19. The viewer was told “it could be several hours before flights are allowed to leave,” NBC 5 said.

The plane was able to go back to the gate and allowed passengers to exit back into the terminal.

All incoming and outgoing flights were temporarily stopped at Dallas Love Field Airport as well, but it has reopened too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss