HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A man who served as Virginia’s chief executioner for 17 years before going to prison and becoming a prominent voice against capital punishment has died. Jerry Givens was 67.
His son, Terence Travers, says Givens died Monday in Henrico, which is outside of Richmond. Travers didn’t provide a cause of death but said his father had pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Givens spoke out against the death penalty in talks throughout the country. He described the job’s grim intimacy and emotional toll as well as his fears of killing the innocent.
Givens served as Virginia’s executioner from 1982 to 1999. He said he presided over 62 executions.
Latest Stories
- Kansas City folks rally around residents of rehab center devastated by COVID-19
- Louisiana COVID-19 new cases continue to flatten; more tests completed in Caddo than any other parish
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 18-19
- Jerry Givens, executioner turned death-penalty critic, dies
- Marshall Arts Council sponsors gratitude card drive for medical professionals