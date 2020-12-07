“Mask up” – literally everywhere

(NBC News) The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending “universal mask use indoors.” Requiring that masks be worn at all times unless you are in the comfort of your own home.

With more than 100,000 patients in hospitals many are running out of space, and staff to treat patients.

Experts say “We are headed in to some critical times and we should all be deeply concerned.”

