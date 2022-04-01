TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Florida mother who has been missing since Sunday is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Cassie Carli, 37, was headed to Navarre Beach in the Florida panhandle to pick up her daughter when she vanished on Sunday night, according to her family

Carli was last seen on Sunday when she left to meet with Marcus Spanevelo, the father of her daughter, in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas restaurant.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson called the disappearance of Carli “very concerning” as he revealed that investigators found her purse inside her car.

“There were things in the purse … we don’t think she would just up and leave,” Johnson said during a press conference. “Usually you don’t go four days without hearing from them, or them using a credit card, cell phone…so yeah, we’re concerned.”

Police later tracked Spanevolo to Alabama, where they questioned him and located the couple’s daughter, 4-year-old Saylor, safe.

When asked why Spanevelo would be there, Johnson said he worked in the area. Spanevelo has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Cassie’s sister told NBC the 37-year-old was between jobs and living with their father in Navarre. She worked at a paddleboard shop and just started a job as a server at the Eglin Air Force Base on March 26, the day before she disappeared, her sister said.

“She was in the middle of starting a new job on base being a lead server,” Raeann Carli told Dateline. “Saturday evening was the last time she texted me, but she said it just went well.”

Raeann said her sister had also been sorting out custody issues with Saylor’s father. The two had joint custody over their daughter.

“She went to go pick up Saylor because it was his weekend. This is a normal – every other weekend drop-off exchange thing. And they were just meeting right down the road this time,” her sister recalled.

“Juana’s – it is a local bar that she – it’s always been there. So a big parking lot and people using the boat ramp, usually a nice public place,” Raeann said. “My dad said it was just a very brief, you know, ‘Be right back, Dad. I’m just – just going right to Juana’s.’”

“When he [Cassie’s dad] woke up at 10:45 p.m., he immediately started calling my sister and no one would answer,” she added. “He called me at 4 p.m. on Monday because he said, you know, ‘She’s not back home.’”

Raeann said her father reported her sister missing on Sunday, about 24 hours after she disappeared.

Aloy said her car was found near Juana’s and is currently in an impound yard.

He added that the area where she vanished “was very dark.”

“It was a parking lot,” Aloy said.

Johnson did not divulge into specific areas being searched by deputies but did say investigators have extended their search is beyond Santa Rosa county.

“We consider her missing and danger, we don’t know what happened to her,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Cassie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has pierced ears, and a tattoo of a tribal mark on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Cassie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.