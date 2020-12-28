NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/NBC) — Police in Nashville released surveillance video on Sunday that shows the powerful blast from Christmas morning that federal authorities say killed the bombing suspect, injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings.
The video shows what appears to be a police officer walking out of the frame just seconds before a massive fireball lights up the street. You can then see debris litter the ground after the blast.
Metro Nashville police released the video just hours after U.S. officials confirmed the identity of the bombing suspect. Investigators identified the man as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and said he blew himself up in the explosion.
Authorities say the motive for the bombing is still unclear. They do not believe anyone else was responsible.
Latest news from ArkLaTexHomepage.com
- Nashville police release surveillance video from Christmas Day explosion
- Byrd’s perfect season comes to an end in Division I state title game
- Holiday returns: Dealing with the not-so-perfect gift
- Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 16
- SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: Grambling Men’s Basketball wraps up non-conference play
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.