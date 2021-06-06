National World War II Museum commemorates D-Day on the museum’s 21st birthday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National World War II Museum commemorated D-Day today with an in-person commemoration ceremony. Today is also the Museum’s 21st birthday.

The sweet sounds of The Victory Belles could be heard at the National World War II Museum today to commemorate D-Day, an important part of our country’s history.

“What they had done had never been done before in history. We paid the cost of thousands of soldiers who were killed on the beach that day,” Peter Crean with the National World War II Museum said.

D-Day refers tot he landing of allied forces on the beaches of Normandy, France. The invasion was one of the largest attacks against Germany in World War II.

Veterans like 94-year old, Robert Lowry says it is important Americans remember.

“I think about all the soldiers, that is what it means, but we got our freedom,” Lowry said.

On its 21st birthday, the Museum was excited to be able to finally have an in-person commemoration ceremony, since the pandemic stopped those ceremonies for a year.

“It is great to see people here again. It is just not the same when you are in a quiet room,” Crean said.

And quiet it was not, with the sweet sounds of The Victory Belles—transporting folks back in time, remembering D-Day as being victorious.

It was on D-Day on June 6th back in 2000 that the National D-Day Museum opened here in New Orleans. Then in 2004, the Museum became known as the National World War II Museum. The Museum expanded its mission to tell the stories of the entire war and not just D-Day.