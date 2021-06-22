One out of five people would need $1 million to give up social media for life

HOUSTON (KIAH) How much money would it take for you to give up all social media FOREVER? – Yes – even TikTok!

Someone polled a bunch of social media users and found one in five said they would require a minimum of $1 MILLION.

Out of those, 70% said it would take at least $10,000. 30% said they would do it for less than that. So most people fall somewhere between 10 grand and a million bucks.

More than 40% of people even said they’d rather give up their TV or car, even their furbabies than never go on social media again.

When participants were asked whether they thought their technology usage intensified feelings such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, here’s what they said.