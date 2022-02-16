DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 was told a pilot has died, and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 on Wednesday afternoon.

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Troopers say the plane was fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 in Lexington near Cotton Grove Road around 5:30 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 11:00 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The pilot’s identity is not known at this time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is out of the vehicle.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85 near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5:35 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.