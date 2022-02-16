DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 was told a pilot has died, and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say the plane was fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.
The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 in Lexington near Cotton Grove Road around 5:30 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 11:00 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.
The pilot’s identity is not known at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is out of the vehicle.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85 near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5:35 p.m.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.