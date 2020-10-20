Ranked: The rattiest cities in America

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For the sixth consecutive year, Chicago has topped the list of rattiest cities in the United States, according to Orkin.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco rounded out the top five this year.

Baltimore was new to the top 10 this year and moved into the number eight spot. San Diego rose 13 spots from last year to come in at 19.

The regions were ranked by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, and includes both residential and commercial treatments, according to Orkin.

1. Chicago 26. Raleigh, N.C. (-2) 2. Los Angeles 27. Hartford, Conn. (-2) 3. New York 28. Columbus, Oh (-7) 4. Washington, D.C. 29. Grand Rapids 5. San Francisco 30. Kansas City (+8) 6. Detroit 31. Charlotte, N.C. (-3) 7. Philadelphia (+3) 32. Phoenix (5) 8. Baltimore (+4) 33. Richmond, Va. (-3) 9. Denver 34. Nashville 10. Minneapolis (-2) 35. Greenville, S.C. (-2) 11. Cleveland, Oh. (-4) 36. Sacramento (+5) 12. Seattle (+1) 37. St. Louis (-6) 13. Boston (+1) 38. Albany, New York (+10) 14. Atlanta (-3) 39. Champaign, Ill. (-3) 15. Indianapolis (+1) 40. Green Bay (+18) 16. Dallas-Fort Worth (-1) 41. Tampa (-1) 17. Houston 42. Flint, Mich. (+3) 18. Pittsburgh 43. Buffalo, New York (-8) 19. San Diego (+13) 44. Syracuse (-5) 20. Miami (-1) 45. Knoxville (+14) 21. New Orleans (+6) 46. Orlando (-3) 22. Cincinnati (+1) 47. Burlington, Va. (+2) 23. Portland, Or. (-1) 48. Albuquerque (+19) 24. Milwaukee (-4) 49. Dayton (-2) 25. Norfolk, Va. (+1) 50. West Palm Beach (+3)

“In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike,” Orkin said in a statement. “As reported in the Spring, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior.”

The CDC issued new guidance in May on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses.

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home: