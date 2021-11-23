Saints CB Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty in home state gun case

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a plea deal involving an illegal weapons charge dating back seven months ago in Cleveland.

Court documents show Lattimore was allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon – a loaded Glock 19 handgun located inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. As part of the deal, the 25-year-old from Ohio State will serve no jail time, but he will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

At the time of the crime, Lattimore’s attorney sent WGNO a statement and referred to the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

No word yet as to what punishment will be leveed by either the Saints or the NFL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss