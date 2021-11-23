Saints CB Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty in home state gun case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a plea deal involving an illegal weapons charge dating back seven months ago in Cleveland.

Court documents show Lattimore was allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon – a loaded Glock 19 handgun located inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. As part of the deal, the 25-year-old from Ohio State will serve no jail time, but he will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

At the time of the crime, Lattimore’s attorney sent WGNO a statement and referred to the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

No word yet as to what punishment will be leveed by either the Saints or the NFL.