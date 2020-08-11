Senator Cassidy: Stimulus talks breaking down in D.C.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator Cassidy: Stimulus talks breaking down in DC.US Senator Bill Cassidy (R) Louisiana says stimulus talks on Capitol Hill have broken down , and he’s not sure lawmakers can come to an agreement now.

Cassidy said in a telephone news conference Tuesday that Nancy Pelosi (D) California could be holding out for political leverage.

House Democrats passed the HEROES Act, which was their version of the stimulus bill, but many Republicans criticized the legislation and some even described it as a “socialist manefesto.”

Senator Cassidy said that bill mentioned “Marijuana” more than it mentioned “jobs.”

The Democrats’ accused Republicans of letting the enhanced unemployment benefit of 600 dollars a week expire, but Cassidy says Republicans offered Democrats a temporary extension and that was refused.