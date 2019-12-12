Teacher disciplined after slave assignment

(WCNC/NBC NEWS) – A North Carolina mother is raising questions about a homework assignment asking students to compare the value between slaves and white people.

The mother posted a picture of the Kannapolis Middle School assignment to Facebook asking if anyone could explain the purpose of questions such as: “How many slaves would be needed to equal at least four white people?”

According to the mother’s Facebook post, her child was instructed by an unnamed history teacher that “every black person is 3/5 or some percentage of a white person.” Since then, multiple other people have shared photos of the assignment on social media.

Parents say their children came home with the assignment from their history class, allegedly a lesson on the 3/5’s Compromise.

