The Latest: Group behind private border wall has more plans

In a May 24, 2019 photo, construction workers prepare footers for sections of bollard-style fencing to be installed along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a short section of privately-funded barrier on private land in Sunland Park, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — The latest on the crowd-funded barrier built on the U.S.-Mexico Border (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The man behind an online fundraising campaign to build a privately funded barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border says his group has 10 more projects in the pipeline but he declined to provide details about where the sections of wall would be located.

Veteran Brian Kolfage made the announcement during a news conference in Sunland Park, New Mexico, where We Build the Wall Inc. has been installing a concrete and metal barrier on private property.

Contractor Jimmy Fisher said Thursday the section will be just under a half-mile (less than 1 kilometer) long.

Kris Kobach, the group’s legal counsel, said We Build the Wall plans to sign an easement allowing Border Patrol agents to patrol the private property without having to hand over ownership of the land to federal officials.

___

11:40 a.m.

A New Mexico city is allowing construction to resume of a privately funded barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border following questions about its permit.

The group We Build the Wall Inc. erected around 1,500 feet (457 meters) of bollard-style fencing along private property in Sunland Park over the weekend without going through the city’s review process.

Contractors submitted an application for a construction permit at the insistence of city building inspectors, who later determined that it was incomplete.

The city sent a cease-and-desist order, prompting thousands of phone calls from the group’s supporters.

Once the review was complete, City Manager Julia Brown confirmed Thursday that permits were issued for the barrier.

Plans obtained by The Associated Press say that when it’s finished, the wall will stretch about 2,300 feet (701 meters).