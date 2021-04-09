Toddler on stepfather’s lap seriously injured in Florida motorcycle crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Clearwater, Florida, Thursday evening, police said. Her stepfather was arrested after the incident.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the corner of Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the 17-month-old girl was riding on her stepfather’s lap when he ran a stop sign and crashed the motorcycle.

The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Her stepfather, Dontrell Stanley, 35, was medically evaluated at Morton Plant Hospital then booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

He faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and having no driver’s license.